Oppn VP candidate Margaret Alva meets Arvind Kejriwal for support

Opposition vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Saturday met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support for her candidature.

Kejriwal was not present at the meeting of 17 opposition parties at Sharad Pawars residence last Sunday which decided on Alvas candidature. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had skipped the meeting as well.

Former governor and Congress veteran Alva has sought support of both Banerjee and Kejriwal.

The AAP had supported joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election.

The political affairs committee of the AAP is expected to meet soon to take a call on this.

