Only 2 cashiers at Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan involved in converting old currency notes: CBI

The CBI has not found the role of any individual other than the two accused cashiers of Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan, who had allegedly converted Rs 17 lakh of old currency to new notes after demonetisation, officials said on Tuesday.

The central agency had already filed a chargesheet against head cashiers Sanjeev Malik and Pradeep Kumar Yadav in December 2017, after conducting a thorough investigation in the matter, they said.

The CBI has said the trial is going on in the case.

The agencys reaction came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak claimed in the Delhi Assembly that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

During the House proceedings on Monday, the AAP legislators trooped to the Well, alleging that the “scam” was worth Rs 1,400 crore and demanding Saxenas resignation, besides a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The development came days after Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the AAPs accusations that he was “interfering” in the city governments work.

Based on the LGs recommendations, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with the alleged excise policy scam and raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodias residence earlier this month. Sisodia is one of the accused in the matter.

The accused cashiers had deposited Rs 17.07 lakh in demonetised currency notes in Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavans account maintained with the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur between November 9 and December 31 in 2016, in violation of instructions issued by the government, the agency has alleged.

The manager of Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan had issued an order prohibiting acceptance of demonetised notes at its Connaught Circus store on November 9, 2016, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared withdrawing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes from circulation.

However, it surfaced that head cashiers Sanjeev Malik and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had dishonestly exchanged old currency notes with new ones received through sales cashiers, the CBI FIR alleges.

Malik and Yadav, in a conspiracy with each other, kept the new currency notes with them and derived pecuniary benefits by corrupt and illegal means, it has alleged.

The FIR alleges that they deposited “black money of some suspected officers in the bank accounts of Khadi Gram Udyog at State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, Connaught Circus Branch”.

