One new case takes Arunachals COVID tally to 55,323

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which pushed the tally to 55,323, a health department official said.

The northeastern state had recorded two fresh cases on the previous day. Two more persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 55,022.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients remained at 99.45 per cent.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 21 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by West Kameng at two, Namsai, Lohit and East Siang districts at one each.

Altogether, 12,03,479 samples, including 227 on Tuesday, have been tested for COVID-19, Jampa said adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,51,662 people have been inoculated so far.

