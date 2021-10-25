Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

Sudans information ministry says the countrys interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup. The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over recent developments in the country, in a transition to democracy for more than two years after former autocrat Omar al-Bashir was removed from power. Early Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was deeply alarmed by reports of the military takeover.

