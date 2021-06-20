Odisha to step up vaccination drive; govt sets daily target of 3 lakh from June 21

Setting a target of threelakh COVID-19 vaccinations per day, the Odisha government onSunday asked district authorities to make requisitearrangements.

The health department, in a letter to district andmunicipal corporation authorities, asked them to ramp up theinoculation drive from Monday.

Every district, too, has also been given aninoculation target, which, if achieved, will help the statecover three lakh beneficiaries on a particular day.

“You are requested to plan accordingly to achieve thedaily target fixed for your district from June 21,” additionalchief secretary, health department, PK Mohapatra, toldofficials concerned in the letter.

Noting that the state has administered over 96.77 lakhdoses since January 16, of which over 17 lakh have receivedboth the doses, Mohapatra said the state aims to vaccinate3.09 crore people above the age of 18 years in the shortestpossible time.

“Currently, less than 1.5 lakh doses are administeredevery day on an average across the state. The Centre willsupply vaccines to our state based on its consumption andwastage rate,” Mohapatra underlined.

Under the revised strategy, district authorities havebeen asked to step the drive in all blocks and urban localbodies from June 21, and use up the stock available as earlyas possible.

