Odisha overcomes monsoon rain deficit: IMD

Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said.

The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall.

Now we can say that rainfall across Odisha is normal and there is no deficit. Rainfall will continue till July 17, H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)