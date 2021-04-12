NRC will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah asserted on Monday that the National Register of Citizens(NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas, and accused theruling TMC in West Bengal of spreading lies to create fearamong the people of the hills.

Shah, during an address after a roadshow in Kalimpong,said as long as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is thereat the Centre, no Gorkha will be harmed.

“NRC has not yet been implemented, but whenever it isdone, not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave,” the seniorBJP leader said.

“The TMC is lying about the possible fallout of NRC onthe Gorkhas in order to create fear among them,” he said.

