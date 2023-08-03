Noted Marathi poet Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor passes away

Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, a Padma Shri recipient and popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtras Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said.

He was 81.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar and many other leaders expressed grief over his demise.

Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said.

Born at Palaskheda in Aurangabad district in 1942, the poet and lyricist had been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. He had also been a member of the state legislative council.

He penned several popular poems and songs, including “Jagala Prem Arpave”, “Ganga Wahu De Nirmal” and “Divelaganichi Vel”, and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like “Ek Hota Vidushak”, “Jait Re Jait”, “Sarja” and others.

The renowned poet had reminisced how custard apples cultivated in his farm came to be named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

A large number of patrons called the fruit Latafal instead of sitafal, the common name for the tropical fruit, Mahanor had told

