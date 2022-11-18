Not implementing RSS agenda; ready to resign if proved otherwise: Kerala Governor

Strongly refuting allegations of politicising his constitutional position, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he is ready to resign if there is even one instance of him appointing anybody belonging to organisations that are considered “troublesome politically” by the state government.

As the bitter battle between him and the ruling LDF continues in the state, mainly over the appointment of Vice Chancellors to the universities, Khan also asserted that his job is to see that the business of the government is transacted in accordance with the law.

In an interview with

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)