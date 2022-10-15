Not a big fan of Mankading, says Finch

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch is “not a big fan” of Mankading, a controversial dismissal where bowlers run out batters backing up at the non-strikers end.

Mankading, informally named after former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad, has been in the news of late after Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-strikers end for leaving her crease too early to hand a 3-0 ODI series sweep in England last month.

Finch expressed his views after Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early in the rain-washed third T20I in Canberra on Friday. “I think if guys get a warning, then its fair game after that,” Finch was quoted as saying by Press Association. “That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that theyre gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But Im not a big fan, personally.” While crickets custodians, MCC has recognised the Mankad as run out, Buttler too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal. “No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball,” Buttler said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)