No vaccination for 18-44 group without 30 lakh vials: Tope

Unless Maharashtra gets 25 to 30lakh vaccine vials, it will not commence inoculation driveagainst COVID-19 for people in the 18-44 age group, saidhealth minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The nationwide vaccination for people in the 18-44 agegroup is scheduled to start from May 1 and registration forthe same is open on the CoWin app.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said, Unless Maharashtragets vials between 25 lakh and 30 lakh, we will not commencevaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. Stock should besufficient for at least five days to start the vaccinationdrive.” Tope has been complaining about a shortage ofCovishield and Covaxin, the vaccines being used in the ongoingdrive for people aged 45 and above.

Advertisement

On several occasions, the state had to suspendvaccination due to a shortage of doses.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly informedus (the state cabinet) as well as the vaccine makers that heis willing to pay the entire purchase amount of vaccine doseswith just one cheque.

“But he needs assurances of smooth and uninterruptedsupply of vaccines to the state, he said.

Tope said Maharashtra has capacity to inoculate eightlakh people daily if adequate vaccines are provided to thestate.

Maharashtras wastage of COVID-19 vaccine is as lowas 1 per cent. This is due to the careful management ofdistributors and our staff on the ground, he said.

We will be giving out vaccines mainly to governmenthospitals from May 1 for inoculation of people in the above45 age category, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)