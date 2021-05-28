No new rule for it to keep an eye over social media: Centre

The Centre on Thursday said it has not come out with any new rule empowering it to keep a check on social media posts or phone calls of individuals. The statement came amid an escalating war of words between the government and Twitter over the new social media rules and the recent visit by Delhi Police personnel to the offices of Twitter India. In a viral message, it is being claimed that the Indian government will now monitor social media and phone calls under the new communication rules, PIB Fact Check noted in a post on Twitter. This claim is fake. No such rule has been implemented by the Government of India. Do not forward any such fake/unclear information, it clarified. The PIB Fact Check is a social media handle run by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Centres Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

