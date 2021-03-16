No new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islandsdid not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24-hours, ahealth department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory remained at5,031, he said.

The archipelago now has three active COVID-19 cases,while 4,966 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality dueto the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested2,94,094 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is1.71 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 11,923 health professionals and frontlineworkers have been inoculated till Monday, and 1,571 peopleabove 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, theofficial said.

A total of 3,686 health care workers have alsoreceived the second dose of the vaccine.

