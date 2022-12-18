Nitish govt draws flak over refusal to compensate victims of hooch tragedy

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has drawn flak, from adversaries as well as allies, over its refusal to pay compensation to family members of those who have died in the Saran hooch tragedy.

The administration has confirmed 30 deaths since Tuesday night, following suspected consumption of spurious liquor, making it the biggest hooch tragedy in the state since it went dry over six years ago.

However, the opposition BJP has claimed inside the state assembly as well as in a memorandum submitted to Governor Phagu Chauhan that the number of deaths was “more than 100”, a view echoed by Chirag Paswan, an NDA sympathizer and strident critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“I visited Saran today to meet the bereaved family members and was appalled to learn that the administration was putting pressure on them not to report deaths caused by hooch or attribute these to other causes so that the magnitude of the tragedy is downplayed. I am told that the number of those who have died may be even as high as 200,” Paswan told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)