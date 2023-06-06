NIRF rankings: JNU retains second position among universities

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has retained its second position among universities in the NIRF rankings, with Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit saying the university has the “best” faculty members as well as students.

The JNU is ranked 10th in the overall category in the Ministry of Educations National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The rankings were announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday (June 5).

“JNU has the best faculty members and students. People from all over the country come to the university. It is a centre of excellence with empathy,” said Pandit.

