Nine, including bridegroom, killed after car carrying wedding party falls into river in Kota

Nine people, including the bridegroom, were killed after a car carrying a wedding party fell into the Chambal river here in the early hours of Sunday as the driver lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness, police said.

They were on their way to Madhya Pradesh for the wedding in a Maruti Ertiga, they said.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the dependents of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for families that have lost two or more members in the accident.

The car fell into the river from a bridge early in the morning in Nayapura police station area after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

He said police received information about the accident around 7.50 am, following which a rescue operation was launched.

Initially, seven bodies were pulled out from the car that had plunged seven-eight feet into the water. Two more bodies were recovered later, Shekhawat said.

The wedding party was going from Chauth Ka Barwara village in Rajasthans Sawai Madhopur district to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Valmiki (23), the bridegroom, his brother Keshav (30), car driver Islam Khan (35), Kushal (22), Shubham (23), Rohit Valmiki (22), Rahul (25), Vikas Valmiki (24) and Mukesh Gochar (35), the police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am. The wedding party reportedly left along with a bus carrying other guests from Chauth Ka Barwara around 2.30 am, District Collector, Kota, Harimohan Meena told

