Night curfew in Manipur from 7 pm to 5 am

The Manipur government hasdecided to impose night curfew in the state from 7 pm to 5 amin view of the rise of COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The order issued by chief secretary Rajesh Kumar saidthe consultative committee of COVID-19 chaired by ChiefMinister N Biren Singh on Sunday decided that night curfewwill be imposed in the state from 7 pm to 5 am in view of therapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The order did not specify for how many days the nightcurfew will be in force.

Advertisement

It said media persons and those engaged in telecomservices and essential services will be exempted from thecurfew.

The meeting also decided to ban all gatherings withimmediate effect except unavoidable gatherings like funerals,marriages. Such gatherings will be strictly limited to 20persons, with COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of facemask to be ensured by the host.

The order also said deputy commissioners and statepolice should enforce COVID appropriate behaviour and imposepenalty on violators.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)