Night curfew imposed in Kerala from Tuesday

The Kerala governmenton Monday decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 6 amfrom April 20 in view of the sharp increase in COVID-19 casesin the state.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high levelmeeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

Kerala had logged 18,257 cases on Sunday, pushing theinfection load to 12.39 lakh.

The government has also directed all domestictravellers coming to the state to undergo RT-PCR tests.

