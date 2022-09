The Mysuru-based non-government organisation, which helped book a case against the chief pontiff of Murugha Math in the minor girls sexual abuse case, on Sunday demanded that a CBI or a court-monitored inquiry should be conducted against the seer as some people in the administration were colluding to protect him.

Speaking to

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)