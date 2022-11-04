New Parliament building work going on at fast pace: Hardeep Puri

With less than a month to go for the November deadline, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said construction work of the new Parliament building is going on at a very fast pace.

The government has been maintaining that the project would be completed by November and the winter session would be held in the new building.

On August 4, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore had told Lok Sabha that the physical progress of the new Parliament building is 70 per cent and the month of November is the deadline to complete the project.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo, Puri said there are over 4,000 people working round-the- clock on the project.

