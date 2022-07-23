NEET-PG 2022 counselling to begin on Sept 1

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate)counselling will begin on September 1, official sources said on Saturday.

Students who have qualified in the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices with respect to courses and colleges during the counselling process for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously, the officials said.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health will conduct the counselling in online mode, they told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)