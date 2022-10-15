NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Rajs Kota, 35 students unwell; polluted water likely cause

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy died during treatment at a private hospital here, an official said on Saturday.

Victim Vaibhav Roy was among the 36 students from Jawahar Nagar area here who were suffering from the disease in the last few days. Of these, 18 have recovered, while the others are under treatment at three private hospitals.

Hepatic encephalopathy is nervous system disorder brought on by a severe liver disease.

Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. Jagdish Soni told

