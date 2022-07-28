NCW summons Adhir for rashtrapatni comment, asks Sonia to take action

(Eds: Updating, adding pics ) New Delhi, Jul 28 The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued notice to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before it in person and tender a written explanation for calling President Droupadi Murmu rashtrapatni.

The Commission, which scheduled Chowdhurys hearing for next week Wednesday at 11.30 am, also wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and take appropriate action against Chowdhury for his derogatory remark. The reference to Indias first tribal president as rashtrapatni has drawn a fresh battleline between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The NCW and 13 state commissions for women issued a joint statement, saying Chowdhurys remark was “deeply insulting, sexist and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Honble President”. “We call upon right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language,” read the statement by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma as well as representatives of 13 state commissions, including that of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, present at the quarterly meeting in Visakhapatnam. PTI UZM MINMIN

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)