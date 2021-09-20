Naxalite arrested in Palamu

A special police team arrested a Naxalite belonging to the Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) from Jharkhands Palamu district, an officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Hussainabad, Pujya Prakash said the special police team arrested Ajay Paswan (25) from the Hira Sikni area on Sunday.

The SDPO said Paswan was in the area to collect extortion money. He was wanted by police in a number of cases, Prakash said.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)