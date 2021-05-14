Naxal killed in encounter in Dantewada; firearms, IED seized

A Naxal was killed in anencounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Dantewadadistrict on Friday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 7:30 am nearMustalnaar village under Geedam police station limits when ateam of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police AbhishekPallava said.

The operation was launched based on inputs aboutpresence of rebels in the area, he said.

The exchange of fire lasted for about half an hourfollowing which the body of an ultra, identified as RamchandraKarti (20), was recovered from the spot, located around 400kmfrom the state capital Raipur, Pallava said.

Two country-made firearms, a 2kg improvised explosivedevice (IED), four bags, utensils and items of daily use werealso recovered from the encounter site, he added.

