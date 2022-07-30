My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics: Sindhu

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu hopes the Commonwealth Games will serve as a perfect launchpad for her quest to regain the world championship crown next month.

Sindhu, who won a silver and a bronze in the last two editions, is chasing an elusive gold medal at the ongoing Games and thereafter her immediate target will be the Tokyo World Championships from August 22-28.

“The ultimate goal is the Paris Olympics in 2024. But the focus right now is winning a CWG medal and then the World Championships,” Sindhu told

