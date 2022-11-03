Murmu to offer prayers at Puri temple, visit her school during two-day Odisha visit

President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to be in her home state Odisha for two days from November 10, will offer prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, besides visiting her alma mater in Bhubaneswar, officials here said.

Murmu, on her maiden visit to the state since being sworn in to the high office in July, will also launch a education portal e-kumbh (Knowledge unleashed in multiple Bharatiya languages) here and another Odia text book fOR engineering students.

According to the Presidents itinerary, Murmu will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 9.30 am on November 10 and leave for Puri following the customary guard of honour. She will spend about an hour at the 12th century shrine to pay obeisance to the Trinity — Lord Balabahdra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, the officials said.

Murmu will also pay floral tributes at the statue of social reformer Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Dash near the temples Lion Gate.

Later in the day, she will return to Bhubaneswar, where a grand reception will be accorded to her at Raj Bhavan. She will spend the night at the governor house here.

Next day, the President will visit her alma mater, Unit-2 Government Girls High School in Bhubaneswar.

She will also pay a visit to Kuntala Kumari Sabat Tribal Hostel here, where she used to put up during her school days.

Murmu, later on November 11, will launch the portal and the Odia textbook for engineering students at Jaydev Bhavan here, before flying back to New Delhi, the officials said.

Odisha Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra has issued directions to authorities concerned in Khurda and Puri to make necessary arrangements for the Presidents visit.

People, set to come in close contact with Murmu, will have to undergo COVID-19 tests, the officials said.

Use of N-95 masks has been made mandatory for all during the event, they added.

