Mumbai civic body converting asphalt roads into concrete ones to fix pothole problem

The Mumbai civic body has launched a mission to convert the asphalt roads in the city into cement-concrete ones in a bid to rid them of potholes, a chronic problem in monsoon responsible for many accidents and casualties.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems also keen to avoid public wrath ahead of the crucial civic elections, the schedule of which is yet to be announced, over the politically sensitive pothole issue.

Of the 2,055 km road network in Mumbai, the BMC has already converted more than 50 per cent of asphalt roads into cement concrete (CC) ones, according to a senior official.

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu said the civic body has converted roads measuring 1,030 km into CC roads and is aiming to cover the entire network in the next five years.

“Going by the current pace, we have targeted to convert all the remaining roads into CC roads in the next five years,” Velarasu told

