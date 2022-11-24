Mukroh clashes: Meghalaya CM to visit New Delhi on Thursday, discuss border situation with Shah

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will on Thursday lead a cabinet delegation to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the tense border situation between Assam and the hill state following clashes in Mukroh village, and also demand a federal probe into the violence.

The meeting, slated for Thursday evening, comes a day after the Assam Cabinet announced that it will hand over the probe into the violence to the CBI, and asked the state police to show restraint while dealing with civilian disturbances.

Trouble started after Assam forest guards intercepted a Meghalaya vehicle carrying what was suspected to be illegally felled timber in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday. In the melee that followed, five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard were killed.

Tension brewed in border areas in the aftermath of the incident, with an Assam forest office being burnt down by angry villagers as well as some vehicles from the neighbouring state in different parts of Meghalaya.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at least five social organisations here have on Thursday announced a two-day peaceful agitation, demanding stern action against those responsible for the incident at Mukroh village.

The state government has directed the district administration to maintain vigil to prevent any untoward incident in the area, a senior home department official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)