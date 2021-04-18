MP: Ward boy held for rape bid on patient at COVID care centre

A hospital ward boy hasbeen arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 50-year-oldpatient admitted at a COVID care centre set up in a hotel herein Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The complainant woman told the police that the wardboy tried to sexually assault her twice during the interveningnight of Saturday and Sunday but fled after her family membersraised an alarm, said Additional Superintendent of Police(ASP) Hitika Vasal.

He was later arrested, the police officer said.

The COVID care centre belongs to a private hospital.

The victims brother-in-law alleged the hospital staffhad helped the ward boy flee.

However, Vasal said the investigation is underway.

A case has been registered at Kampu police station.

