MP Vyapam scam: CBI files charge-sheet against 160 more accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against 160 more accused, including the chairmen of three medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly rigging the 2013 Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in the multi-crore Vyapam examination and recruitment scam. This took the number of accused who have been charge-sheeted in the case to 650 so far.

“The charge-sheet was filed on Thursday in the special CBI court of Nitiraj Singh Sisodia hearing Vyapam-related cases, against 160 new accused, including Pankaj Trivedi, former controller of Madhya Pradesh Vyavasayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) and two officials of state Directorate of Medical Education (DME),” CBIs special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told

