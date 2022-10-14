MP: Two-year-old girl kidnapped and raped by her fathers friend in Indore; accused held

A two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her fathers truck driver friend in Madhya Pradeshs Indore, and the accused was later arrested by the police, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said. “The accused, a father of two children including a 10-year-old girl, had come to meet the victims family on Wednesday evening. At night, when the girl was asleep with her parents at their house, he silently took her away to a deserted place. He raped her there and later escaped from the spot, leaving her behind alone in an injured condition,” Additional Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey told

