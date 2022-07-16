MP: Two coaches of express train derail near Ratlam station, no passenger hurt; rail traffic hit

Two coaches of an Udaipur-bound express train derailed near Ratlam station in Madhya Pradesh, which disrupted the railway traffic on the route, although nobody was injured, an official said on Saturday. The derailment of Indore-Udaipur Express train (19329) took place on Friday night, following which in inquiry was ordered, he said.

The movement of trains on the route that falls under the Ratlam railway division of the Western Railway will be restored by Saturday afternoon, the official said.

“A Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) coach and a general car of the express train heading to Udaipur in Rajasthan got derailed around 9.30 pm, about half a kilometre away from Ratlam station, when the engine of the train was being brought to the front portion from the rear,” WRs Ratlam Railway Divisions public relations officer Khemraj Meena told

