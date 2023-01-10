MP: Tigress T4 gives birth to 4 more cubs in Pench Reserve; her offspring count reaches 20

Tigress T4, also known as Patdev, has given birth to four more cubs in Madhya Pradeshs Pench Tiger Reserve, taking her offspring tally to 20, officials said on Tuesday.

Patdev is the daughter of supermom Collarwali, who gave birth to 29 cubs over a span of 11 years, they said.

On Monday, some officials and visitors during a safari spotted tigress T4 with four cubs, Pench Tiger Reserves deputy director Rajneesh Singh told

