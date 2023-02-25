MP: Six killed, 35 injured after truck hits two parked buses

Six people were killed and at least 35 others injured after a truck hit two buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident took place around 9 pm and the people in the buses were returning from the Kol Mahakumbh in Satna city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed the event earlier in the day on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti.

Quoting officials, Sidhi District Collector Saket Malviya said the truck coming from the Rewa side hit the buses from behind and 35 people suffered injuries.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora had told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)