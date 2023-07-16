MP: Police issue notices to churches seeking religious conversion details, withdraw later

Police served notices to office-bearers of 40 churches in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city seeking details of religious conversion activities, but withdrew them after opposition by the Christian community and said they were issued “by mistake”.

The community members found “objectionable” the notices issued last week by different police stations in Indore to the office-bearers of around 40 churches and religious organisations, an office-bearer of one such outfit said.

When asked about it, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar told reporters on Saturday that the notices which reached the people were actually sent to the station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations in Indore.

The SHOs sent them to members of the Christian community “by mistake”, he said. Hence, the notices have been withdrawn after opposition by the community members, the official said.

Suresh Kalton of the United Christian Forum on Sunday told PTI.

