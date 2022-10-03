MP: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results

A priest in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was thrashed allegedly by his hosts on suspicion that rituals performed by him during a satyanarayan puja resulted in wrong results, a police official said on Monday.

Priest Kunjbihari Sharma, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, was beaten up by the host of the event and the latters two sons on Thursday night, Chandannagar police station in charge Abhay Nema told

