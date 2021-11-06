MP farmer hangs self; kin claim loan distress, cops deny claim

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself from a tree in his field at Jamunia village in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district, police said. Khalan Singh, a kin of the deceased Gore Lal Lodhi, told reporters his uncle ended his life as he was distressed on being unable to pay bank loans totaling Rs 10 lakh.

However, this claim was denied by the police, with Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena stating that Lodhis family, in their initial statements, had not mentioned that the farmer had taken loans.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further probe into the case was underway, another official said.

