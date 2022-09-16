MP: ED seeks information from EOW about Jabalpur diocese bishop held in cheating case

The Enforcement Directorate has sought certain information from the Economic Offence Wing of Madhya Pradesh police about the bishop of the Church of North Indias Jabalpur Diocese, who has been arrested in a cheating case, an official said on Friday.

The EOW had arrested the bishop, P C Singh, on Monday. “The ED has sought certain information from our office in connection with bishop P C Singh, who is in our custody in connection with a cheating case,” EOWs Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)