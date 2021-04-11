MP doctor withdraws resignation after minister assures action

The senior doctor in a governmenthospital in Madhya Pradesh who had resigned after Congress MLAPC Sharma allegedly misbehaved with him following the death ofa patient, withdrew his decision on Sunday, a minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudharysaid Dr Yogendra Shrivastava has agreed to take back hisresignation on the assurance that action will be taken intothe “unfortunate” incident.

Dr Shrivastava had resigned after some politiciansmisbehaved with him, following the death of a patient who wascritically ill, Government JP hospital civil surgeon Dr RakeshShrivastava had said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which went viral on socialmedia, showed former minister PC Sharma and former Congresscorporator Yogendra Chouhan purportedly shouting at DrYogendra Shrivastava.

“I talked with Dr Yogendra Shrivastava and told himthat the state desperately needs doctors during this difficulttime of coronavirus outbreak. I requested him to withdraw hisresignation and assured him of action in the unfortunateincident. He agreed to withdraw his resignation,” Choudharysaid in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanhad said that he was saddened by the resignation of a seniordoctor.

Sharma had said that one of his supporters had spokenloudly to the doctor following which he apologised personally.

“A patient of my constituency died this afternoon. Insuch circumstances wont a sensitive person get angry? A poorpatient is being asked to go to a private hospital, nobody istalking about this,” Sharma had claimed.

