MP: Corona curfew in Bhopal extended till May 3

The corona curfew imposed inBhopal of Madhya Pradesh to tackle the surge in COVID-19 caseshas been extended till May 3, an official said on Sunday.

The curfew in the state capital was set to end at 6 amon April 26.

It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia town of thedistrict till 6 am on May 3, an order by Collector AvinashLavaniya said.

A week-long corona curfew was first imposed inBhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases ofCOVID-19. It was further extended for another week from April19 to April 26.

It has now been extended for one more week.

Essential services will be exempted from the coronacurfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, busetc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

Bhopal on Saturday reported 1,776 fresh cases, pushingits infection count to 78,934, including 707 fatalities.

