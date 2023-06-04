MP Congress to move court for judicial probe into collapse of idols at Mahakal Lok corridor

The Congress will approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seek a judicial probe into the collapse of six of seven Saptarishi idols at the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain, a party leader said on Sunday.

The six idols collapsed at the corridor near the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain following gusty winds on May 28.

A technical team of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Saturday started a probe into the incident.

We are ready with a petition to approach the high court. It has been sent to senior lawyers for their go ahead. In all likelihood, we are going to file the petition this coming week, a senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader told PTI.

