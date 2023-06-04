MP Congress to move court for judicial probe into collapse of idols at Mahakal Lok corridor

The more than 900-metre-long Mahakal Lok corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake

The Congress will approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seek a judicial probe into the collapse of six of seven Saptarishi idols at the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain, a party leader said on Sunday.

The six idols collapsed at the corridor near the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain following gusty winds on May 28.

A technical team of the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta on Saturday started a probe into the incident.

We are ready with a petition to approach the high court. It has been sent to senior lawyers for their go ahead. In all likelihood, we are going to file the petition this coming week, a senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader told PTI.

