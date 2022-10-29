MP BPCL depot fire: Another victim dies in hospital; toll rises to 3

Another victim injured in a fire at a depot of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) last week, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, taking the toll of the accident to three, an official said on Saturday.

Seven persons were injured in a blast that occurred when petrol was being filled in the container of a tanker at a BPCL depot in Bikania on the outskirts of Bhopal on the night of October 21.

Two of the injured persons had died earlier this week, while one more victim identified as Vinod Malviya (32) succumbed to his injuried at a private hospital on Friday, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra said.

Earlier, the BPCL in a statement had said that an unexpected fire had occurred at a POL Depot in Bikania near Bhopal while fuel was being filled in a Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) tank lorry.

Advertisement

Six crew members of the three tank lorries of the HPCL and a contractor employee were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to the hospital, it had said.

“Apart from the compensation to the deceased HPCL dealer as employer, on humanitarian grounds, we as OMCs, have announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the legal heir of each deceased HPCL tank lorry crew,” it said.

The supply of petrol and diesel at fuel stations were normal. To ensure continuity of supplies, petrol and diesel are being sourced from nearby depot in Manglia, near Indore, and Bina Dispatch Terminal, which are around 200 and 170 km away, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)