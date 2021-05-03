Mourners attend viewing for man shot by N Carolina deputies

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a North Carolina man whose shooting at the hands of sheriffs deputies has triggered a wave of protests.

Public viewings were held Sunday for Andrew Brown Jr. in Hertford and then in Elizabeth City, where Brown was shot by Pasquotank County sheriffs deputies serving search and arrest warrants.

An autopsy conducted by Browns family found he was shot in the back of his head. His family and protesters are demanding release of police camera footage.

Advertisement

News outlets report that dozens of people attended the viewing in Hertford and hundreds attended the Elizabeth City viewing.

Terrell Green, Browns cousin, said he was playing cards and hanging out with Brown on April 21, a few hours before he was killed.

I just feel like theyre trying to hide something, Green said.

Protesters have gathered daily in Elizabeth City to demand accountability: Green said he has attended the protests as well.

They declare a state of emergency, bring in all these officers from all over the place, set a curfew. We havent even broken a glass bottle,” he said. “We just want the truth.

Mourner Kenyatta Swain said he also knew Brown and described him as “always pleasant, willing to help anyone. Just a good guy, always for the community.

An invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)