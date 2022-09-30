MotoGP announces it will race in India in 2023, provisional dates set at Sep 22-24

MotoGP on Friday confirmed that it will race in India from 2023 with provisional dates set at September 22-24, marking the return of a big ticket motorsport event in the country after Formula 1s departure nine years ago. The worlds premier two-wheel racing championship will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, which staged Formula 1 from 2011 to 2013. After MotoGP announced that India will become the 31st country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix next year, a provisional calendar was released. India has been listed as the 14th round, to be held in September, in a 21-race calendar. Top officials from MotoGPs commercial rights holder Dorna had visited India earlier this month to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS). They had also held meetings with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The FSS had announced that a MotoGP round will be held next year but Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta did not commit to a time frame considering the complexities surrounding a seasons calendar. Fridays announcement from MotoGP makes the picture much clearer.

Were very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and were excited to be able to bring the sport to them,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement. “India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and cant wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.

UP CM Adityanath added: Its a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.

Homologation process begins ================== The track will need to be homologated by governing body FIM before the mega event which is expected to be a formality considering it has already hosted Formula 1.

FSS COO Pushkar Nath told

