Most of Haryana, Punjab receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace

Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks.

The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the countrys annual rainfall and irrigates 60 per cent of its net sown area. Nearly half of Indias population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.

According to the Meteorological Department, most of the districts in the two states have received above-normal rains between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and July 22.

“During this period, Punjab received 208.6 mm of rain which is 24 per cent more than the normal of 168.3 mm. Haryana received 17 per cent excess rainfall of 188.7 mm against a normal of 161.3 mm,” a MeT department official told

