Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market– Haasan begins campaign in Coimbatore South

Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) ChiefKamal Hassan launched his election campaign early on Tuesdayby going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, where he iscontesting the assembly polls next month, and interacted withvoters.

Hassan began the day by meeting citizens along the Racecourse road, a posh locality in the city, and engaged withmorning walkers and joggers, party sources said.

The 66-year-old actor then visited a gymnasium inRamanathapuram, set up by late film producer Sandow MMAChinnappa Thevar and demonstrated his prowess in Silambattam,a traditional martial arts of Tamil Nadu with a long cane.

Later, he interacted with the public at a road side teashop, to understand their problems and garner support.

In a bid to reach out to people of various communities,the MNM founder also visited a fish market in Ukkadam area anddiscussed local issues with the people.

Meanwhile, members of Coimbatore Jewellery ManufacturersAssociation submitted a memorandum to Hassan seeking amongother things establishment of a gold jewellery park here.

