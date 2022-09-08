More than 75% Indian employees keen to upskill themselves says Dell Technologies report

New Delhi, Sep 8 After two years of accelerated digital transformation, around half of IT leaders Global: 50%; APJ: 45% say their organizations know what it takes to digitally transform a workforce, but after such rapid change, many employees are now facing a challenge to keep up the pace, according to a new Dell Technologies survey. Despite the huge progress and efforts of the past few years, the research highlights how there is still a potential for transformation to stall as 69% of respondents from India believe it is their peoples resistance to change that can lead to failure. More than two-thirds of 10,500 respondents from 40+ countries believe their organizations underestimate how to engage with their people properly when planning transformation programs. The report also highlights that 62% of respondents from APJ region fear they will be shut out of the evolving digital world due to a lack of people with the right authority or vision to capitalize on the opportunity. This is when an as-a-Service model becomes a favorable option for many businesses. To build a better future that works for all, we need to recognize that business success and employees wellbeing are inextricably linked. Our latest research highlights that sustainable digital transformation happens at the intersection of people and technology. To achieve an effective breakthrough, organizations should consider a three-pronged approach. First, provide employees with consistent and secure work experiences, not defined by where they work. Second, help drive productivity by augmenting human capabilities with technology tools to allow employees to focus on what they do best. Lastly, inspire employees through an empathetic culture and authentic leadership, said Amit Midha, president, Asia Pacific & Japan, and Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies. Businesses in India need to assess their digital transformation journey. While they are considering smart IT choices for growth in the digital era, strengthening the workforce and being empathetic to their challenges need to be addressed to realize optimal productivity. Real-time success can be achieved only when a business can manage workloads and upgrade data science skills through talent. Indian businesses need to be aware of the changing workplace dynamics and IT skills needed to face the challenges and prepare for the future of work. Businesses cant transform without the right technology wielded by the workforce effectively. Our Breakthrough study shows that this isnt happening enough. said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India. Dell Technologies and independent behavioral experts studied survey respondents appetite for digital change and found that Global: 10%; APJ: 7% of the workforce from senior business leaders to IT decision-makers and staff are pursuing modernization projects. Further, less than half Global: 42%; APJ: 46% are slow or reluctant to embrace change. Now is the time for organizations to take stock before embarking upon new digital transformation projects, ensuring their workforce is supported and has clarity on the next stage of implementation.

