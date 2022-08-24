Moodys withdraws NHAI ratings for business reasons

Moodys Investors Service on Wednesday said it has withdrawn the National Highways Authority of Indias issuer rating and senior unsecured medium-term note program rating for business reasons.

Prior to the withdrawal, the agency said the outlook on the issuer was stable.

The agency said it has “withdrawn National Highways Authority of Indias (NHAI) Baa3 issuer rating and (P) Baa3 senior unsecured medium-term note program rating”.

“Moodys has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons,” it added.

Advertisement

NHAI was constituted by an Act of Parliament — the National Highways Authority of India Act, 1988. It is 100 per cent owned by the government. NHAI operates under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of the national highways entrusted to it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)