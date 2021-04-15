Monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among people: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday asked officials to closely monitorCOVID-19-appropriate behaviour among shop owners, who havebeen allowed to operate during the new restrictions, as wellas customers, and penalise the violators.

In a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues,divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipalcommissioners and police officials, Thackeray stressed oneffective implementation of the measures which came into forceat 8 pm and will remain in operation 7 am on May 1.

He said officials should ensure that vegetable vendorsand grocery shop owners, who have been allowed to operateduring the “lockdown-like” restrictions, scrupulously followCOVID-19-related norms like social distancing and use of facemasks to avoid the infection spread.

“If crowding happens, the officials can shut down theshops,” he said.

Thackeray asked them to keep an eye of marriageceremonies so that they do not become super-spreading events.

The state has noticed that marriage ceremonies wereone of the reasons behind the COVID-19 spread.

“The district administration and police should ensurethat mistakes committed in the past are not repeated, thechief minister said.

Under the new curbs, only 25 people can attend amarriage.

The states COVID-19 task force members stressed onavoiding indiscriminate use of Remdesivir medicine which iscausing its shortage.

There should be sensible approach towards the use ofRemdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug, and medical oxygen, they toldthe meeting.

All essential services, including medical stores,hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remainoperational, according to a government notification.

Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges,coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, dramatheatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the next 15days, according to the notification.

Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate duringthe period, buyers can not consume food on the street and onlytakeaway will be available, it said.

